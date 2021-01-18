Environment Northern region faces continued cold weather The National Centre for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecast has reported that the temperature in the northern region will continue to decrease deeply over the coming days.

Environment Supermarket coalition expected to help cut use of plastic bags An initiative to form a supermarket coalition is being developed with the support of the EU and the German Government, aiming to reduce the use of plastic shopping bags and protect the environment.

Environment Ben Tre inaugurates sea dyke to prevent saline intrusion The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on January 16 inaugurated the first phase of a sea dyke project to prevent saline intrusion running through the districts of Binh Dai, Ba Tri and Thanh Phu.

Environment Vietnam witnesses 10-15 flash floods each year Vietnam records from 10-15 flash floods each year, mostly in the northern mountainous, central, Central Highlands and southeastern regions, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Vu Duc Long said on January 15.