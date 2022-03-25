Business HCM City to bolster digital transformation for economic recovery Ho Chi Minh City has identified promoting all-round digital transformation as one of the important tasks to recover and develop the local economy this year.

Business Air transportation of int’l passengers, cargo rebounds strongly in Q1 Vietnamese airlines have seen a surge of 441 percent in international passengers but a decline in domestic passengers in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Thanh Hoa, RoK partners bolster human resources development A meeting between authorities of the north-central province of Thanh Hoa and firms of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held in the province on March 24, part of activities to mark the 30th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties (December 22, 1992 – 2022).