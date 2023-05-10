On May 10 afternoon, athlete Le Khanh Hung won the first gold medal for the Vietnam’s Golf team at the 32nd SEA Games.

In Pencak Silat, after two gold medals of athletes Nguyen Hoang Hong An and Nguyen Tan Sang, Thai ethnic girl - athlete Quang Thi Thu Nghia brought home the 3rd gold medal in the 65-70 kg category for the Vietnam’s Pencak Silat team. With the gold medal winning in the men's 80-85kg fighting event, athlete Nguyen Duy Tuyen fixed the final achievement of 4 golds and 1silver for the Vietnamese Pencak Silat team on the day.

The Vietnamese athletics team continued to win gold as Huynh Thi My Tien finished first in the women's 100m hurdles with a record of 13.50 seconds on May 10 at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

Meanwhile, the Kun Khmer team brougth home another gold medal after fighter Bang Thi Mai defeated her host's rival Samnang Sam in the women's 60kg Kun Khmer - a traditional combat sport of Cambodia. That is the third gold medal for Vietnam in Kun Khmer at the 32nd SEA Games after those bagged by female fighters Ta Thi Kim Yen and Huynh Ha Huu Hieu./.

