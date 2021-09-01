Vietnam seeks to accelerate people-to-people diplomacy with Russia
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi on August 31 had a meeting with representatives from the Russia - Vietnam Friendship Association and the association of Russian former military experts serving in Vietnam during wartime in an effort to accelerate people-to-people diplomacy between the two countries.
Khoi briefed his guests on the situation of Vietnamese expats in Russia, saying many Vietnamese have been granted Russian nationality and Russia has become their second homeland. Before the COVID-19 broke out, more than 600,000 Russians visited Vietnam annually, which formed a crucial foundation for promoting people-to-people diplomacy between the two sides, he said.
“For me, only a heart-to-heart relationship is one that is the most enduring, sincere, important and effective,” he said, expressing his delight at meeting with loyal Russian friends of Vietnam.
The diplomat highly spoke of the Russia - Vietnam Friendship Association as many of its members have been working tirelessly to foster the bilateral friendship despite their old age.
He also expected young generations will follow their seniors’ footsteps to help strengthen the Vietnam - Russia comprehensive strategic partnership and proposed the two sides establish a forum for people-to-people exchange.
Highly valuing the Vietnam - Russia long-standing relations, Khoi said the two countries have maintained the regular exchange of high-level delegations with Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting Vietnam five times. The two sides have also sustained regular contacts via emails, phone talks, and virtual meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are working together to prepare for official visits of Vietnamese leaders to Russia and the conclusion of the Vietnam - Russia and Russia - Vietnam Friendship Year.
He moved on to say that Vietnamese cuisine has been expanding its presence in Russia and that he looks forward to receiving support from the two countries' associations for the organisation of Vietnamese cultural events weekly at public places in Russia.
The ambassador pledged to do his utmost, together with competent authorities, to bolster economic cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of their people.
Chairman of the association of Russian former military experts serving in Vietnam Nikolai Kolesnik, for his part, recalled his memories during his on-duty time in Vietnam and made several recommendations to boost people-to-people cooperation between the two sides./.