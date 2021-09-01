Politics Vietnamese, Lao Foreign Ministries hold sixth political consultation Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung and his Lao counterpart Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune co-chaired the sixth political consultation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs via videoconference on August 31, focusing on seeking measures to accelerate cooperation between the two sides and discussing international and regional issues of shared concern.

Society Amnesty –special humanitarian decision of significant meaning Amnesty is a major policy of the Party and State, manifesting the fine tradition of the nation in strictly handling of those who violate the law while giving clemency and humanitarian treatment to prisoners who really rehabilitate themselves and wish to return to society as an useful citizen, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, head of the Advisory Council on Amnesty 2021 wrote in his recent article on the occasion of the President signing a decision to grant amnesty to 3,035 prisoners.

Politics President’s amnesty decision officially announced The 2021 amnesty decision of the Vietnamese President was announced at a press conference held in Hanoi on August 31.

Politics Law building and enforcement by 2030 debated The strategy on building and perfecting the legal system and law enforcement by 2030 towards 2045 was discussed at the first meeting of sub-committee No. 1 in Hanoi on August 31, under the chair of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.