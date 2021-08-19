Business Vietnamese products to be promoted in Singapore The Vietnam National Brands Week 2021 in Singapore – Hybrid Expo on Halal and Processed Food Products will be organised in Singapore from August 23-28 in both face-to-face and online forms by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore.

Business US - largest buyer of Vietnam’s plastic products in H1 Japan’s chemical giant Toray Industries Inc. announced on August 18 that it has improved its manufacturing capacity for a material known as ABS resin as a new plant of its Malaysian unit begins full production.

Business HDBank wins twin international banking awards The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) has received two awards at the Global Brand Award by Global Brands Magazine of the UK, affirming its position as a leading firm in business operations and digital transformation.