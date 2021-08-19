Russia exports second batch of ice cream to Vietnam
An ice cream production line (Photo: Moscow-Live)Moscow (VNA) - As many as 4.75 tonnes of Russian ice cream have been shipped from Novosibirsk province to Vietnam.
According to the press office of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor ) of Novosibirsk region, this is the second shipment of this product to Vietnam in 2021.
Rosselkhoznadzor said the first consignment was shipped to the Southeast Asian nation in March this year.
The ice cream maker is a business in Novosibirsk. Its products were transported to Vietnam by railway and then by sea. Exported ice cream meets all the necessary requirements.
So far this year, Russia has exported six batches of ice cream with a total volume of 38.6 tonnes to Vietnam, China, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan./.