Business Stock market liquidity hit new peak Liquidity on Vietnam’s stock market hit a new record on August 20 with a total of more than 48.3 trillion VND (over 2.1 billion USD), worth of shares traded on both bourses.

Business Enhancing capacity of energy management, audit in Vietnam The Technical Assistance for the Implementation of the EU-Vietnam Energy Facility (in short EU-Vietnam Energy Facility or EVEF) project in collaboration with the Department of Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on August 20 held an online consultation workshop on proposals to improve training programme and certification for energy managers and auditors towards lifelong learning.

Business Minister: slow public capital disbursement could cause loss of economic opportunities Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has said low disbursement of public investment capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic could waste resources and result in the loss of opportunities to create a driving force for economic development.

Business Hoa Phat Group contributes 276 million USD to State budget in seven months Vietnam’s largest steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that it contributed over 6.3 trillion VND (about 276 million USD) to the State budget in the first seven months of the year, posting a year-on-year jump of 94 percent.