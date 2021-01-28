Business HCM City eyes 6.23 billion USD in post-COVID-19 tourism revenue in best-case scenario Ho Chi Minh City aims to earn 144 trillion VND (over 6.23 billion USD) in revenue from tourism in the best-case scenario this year, heard a conference to review the local tourism industry’s performance last year and chalk out key tasks for 2021 on January 27.

Business January FDI tops 1.5 billion USD Foreign investors had poured 1.51 billion USD into Vietnam as of January 20, a 4.1 percent increase over the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business Exporters rejoice at surging tuna orders in January Tuna exporters in the central provinces of Khanh Hoa, Binh Dinh and Phu Yen said the number of tuna orders from the US, Canada, Brazil and Columbia in January rose significantly as compared to the same time last year.

Business Banks launch domestic credit chip cards The National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (Napas) and seven domestic banks recently launched domestic credit chip cards with unified standards to promote cashless payments and tackle black credit.