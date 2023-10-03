Business Hundreds of foreign investors arrive to explore Vietnam's investment opportunities More than 150 international investors attended the Investor Conference 2023 hosted by VinaCapital Group on October 3 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Hanoi’s industrial production sailing through difficulties Hanoi’s Industrial Production Index (IIP) in September rose by 0.7% from the previous month and 3.5% year-on-year, the Hanoi Statistical Office reported.

Business Binh Duong’s key exports lack orders The southern province of Binh Duong's export turnover went down by 13% year-on-year to 23 billion USD in the first nine months of this year as its key exports faced difficulties due to lack of orders.