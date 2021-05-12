Vietnam sees 30 new COVID-19 cases, all in quarantine sites
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases on May 12 afternoon, with all in quarantine areas and no new outbreaks detected, according to the Health Ministry.
Among the new cases, 20 were reported in Da Nang city, seven in Hanoi, two in Bac Giang, and one in Phu Tho.
To date, the country has documented 2,180 domestically-transmitted infections and 1,443 imported cases.
Additional 18 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear in the afternoon, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,636.
Among those still under treatment, 19 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 18 others twice, and 25 thrice, said the ministry’s Department of Medical Service Administration.
There are 70,693 people under quarantine nationwide at present./.