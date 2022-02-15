Vietnam shares experience in poverty reduction, crisis settlement at UN CSocD session
Rice harvesting in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam shared experience in promoting poverty reduction and overcoming difficulties during crisis at the 60th session of the UN Commission for Social Development (CSocD) that is taking place from February 7-16 in New York.
Addressing the session, themed “inclusive and resilient recovery from COVID-19 for sustainable livelihoods, well-being and dignity for all: eradicating poverty and hunger in all its forms and dimensions to achieve the 2030 Agenda”, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, stressed that post-pandemic recovery has yet to be equal across the world.
The process of implementing sustainable development goals (SDG) in 2030 has been interrupted, especially the goal in poverty reduction, he noted.
The ambassador underlined that sustainable poverty reduction can only be reached if threats in food security is settled and relevant legal frameworks and policies focus on easing reduction and inequality as well as capacity improvement and the ensuring of livelihoods for all people.
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo: VNA)Ambassador Quy held that in order to ensure food security, which is an important foundation for poverty reduction, countries should strengthen investment in science, technology and renovation in the agricultural sector to increase its productivity, resilience and sustainability.
Vietnam is willing to engage in UN cooperation frameworks and hopes to become a food innovation centre of the region, he said, highlighting comprehensive measures and achievements of Vietnam in poverty reduction and food security protection. Vietnam commits to fully realising SDGs for a sustainable future for all people, he affirmed.
Measures proposed by Vietnam at the session focus on dealing with the root cause of poverty and inequality, including strengthening education and training and job creation, and improving the connectivity among social welfare policies and agriculture. The international should increase multilateral cooperation and optimise resources for comprehensive recovery and settle debt crisis, said the Vietnamese representative.
At the session, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that post-pandemic recovery is a chance for countries to build and develop long-term policy frameworks to achieve SDGs.
Meanwhile, Abdulla Shahid, President of the UN General Assembly, stressed the need to draw lessons for post-pandemic period, calling for the integration of SDGs into the plans of reconstruction for better, and proposed a number of measures in the work.
Collen Vixen Kelapile, President of the UN Economic and Social Council, said that developing countries, especially those in Africa, is being left behind with slow economic growth and poor access to vaccines and financial resources for their recovery.
Participants shared their experiences and initiatives on social policies to minimise impacts of the pandemic, especially to poverty reduction and the settlement of food security challenges./.