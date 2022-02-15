Society UNFPA Vietnam calls for ending child marriage on Valentine Day The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam has called upon the community to take immediate actions to end child marriage on the occasion of Valentine Day (February 14).

Society HCM City: Kindergarten, primary school students back to school More than one million kindergarten, primary school and sixth grade students in Ho Chi Minh City returned to classrooms on February 14 morning after nine months of COVID-19-induced online learning.

Society OVs in France pray for peace A prayer for peace for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) living in Paris and surrounding areas was held on February 13 at Truc Lam Zen Monastery in Villebon-sur-Yvette, 25km south of the capital.

Society Blood donation feature to be launched on Facebook in Vietnam A feature for blood donations in Vietnam will be launched on Facebook social network on February 16, enabling donors to easily connect with blood reception facilities.