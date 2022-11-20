Vietnam, Slovakia foster cooperation between localities
At the event. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Nguyen Tuan has recently visited Kosice city, which sees the second largest number of Vietnamese only after Bratislava capital city, in order to promote cooperation between the city and Vietnamese localities.
At a meeting with Kosice’s Mayor Jaroslav Polacek, the ambassador said with efforts by leaders and people of the two countries, plus cooperation between localities, the friendship and collaboration between Vietnam and Slovakia are expected to grow further across all fields.
He pledged to cooperate closely with local authorities to further promote partnerships between Kosice and its sister city HCM City and other localities of Vietnam.
For his part, the mayor said that he will work together with the Vietnamese side to bolster cooperation between twin cities of the two countries in the time ahead.
Tuan handed over a letter from Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai to the mayor, inviting him to a friendship dialogue in HCM City from December 2-4.
The event is intended to promote the Vietnamese southern economic hub’s image, promote exchanges and consolidate its relations with foreign localities.
Polacek accepted the invitation with pleasure and promised to arrange a delegation to HCM City.
While in Kosice, Tuan also met with representatives of the Vietnamese community there./.