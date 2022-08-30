Vietnam Day held in Slovakia
The Vietnam Day in Slovakia was jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese Association in the Central European country on August 28 in Bratislava.
An Ao Dai performance at the event (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
The event, which was held in a large scale in the capital city of Slovakia for the first time, had a special meaning in the context that the Slovak Government is to officially recognise the Vietnamese community as the country’s 14th ethnic minority group.
Addressing the event, President of the Vietnamese Association in Slovakia Vo Phuong expressed his hope to further develop the Vietnamese community to make more contributions to the growth of the Vietnam-Slovakia relations.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Nguyen Tuan highly valued the role of the Vietnamese Association in Slovakia, showing his delight at the expansion of the Vietnamese community with recognised achievements in supporting flood victims in the central region and the National COVID-19 Vaccine Fund and pandemic fight at home.
Participants at the event (Photo: baoquocte.vn)Ambassador Tuan highlighted the significance of the event when the Slovak Government is about to recognise the Vietnamese community as the country’s 14th ethnic minority group. This will be an evidence for the integration capacity of Vietnamese people abroad, he held.
The diplomat also congratulated the Vietnamese Association in Slovakia for the success of its congress, expressing his hope that new leaders of the association will continue to support the community’s growth with stronger influence in the host country./.