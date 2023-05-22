Vietnam, Slovenia seek to deepen trade, investment partnership
At the Vietnam - Slovenia business forum (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Vietnam and Slovenia are eyeing major changes to the way they do business, to make a breakthrough in multi-faceted trade and investment cooperation, heard a Vietnam-Slovenia business forum in Ho Chi Minh City on May 22.
Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee said that Vietnam and Slovenia have enjoyed expanded ties since they set up their diplomatic relations in 1994.
He highlighted similarities between the two sides in history and economic development, with a large number of small and medium-sized enterprises. The two countries are gateways to the EU and ASEAN, said Hoan, holding that this is a good time for the two sides to deepen their partnership.
The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), along with finalising EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), has opened new opportunities for the two sides to foster trade and investment ties, he said.
Hoan affirmed that HCM City always considers Slovenia a promising and important partner, and hopes to bolster trade ties with the European country in the time to come.
HCM City, a major economic, cultural, education-training, science-technology, and international integration hub of Vietnam is aiming for a smart city and a centre of the Southeast Asian region in finance, trade, science and technology, and culture, he said, adding that the city hopes to learn from Slovenia in building and operating a smart city, and called for Slovenian investors in the field of digital transformation.
HCM City pledges to continue improving its investment environment and provide the best conditions for foreign investors, including those from Slovenia to invest in the city, stated Hoan.
For her part, Tanja Fajon, Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, said that Vietnam is a dynamically developing economy and an important economic hub of Asia.
With the advantages of open economies, Slovenia and Vietnam boast high potential to promote cooperation in investment, trade, and many other areas such as transport, information technology, agriculture, energy, and the environment.
At the same time, Slovenia, with a large number of experienced experts in smart cities, digital transformation, and AI, can share experience with Vietnam in these fields. Slovenia will be a trustworthy partner of Vietnam and always welcomes Vietnamese investors, she affirmed.
The Slovenian official said that her country keeps its door open for investors pursuing a green, creative, and smart growth strategy, she said, adding that Slovenia is strong in producing and exporting medicine, automobiles, and aircraft spare parts.
She said that the country has a demand to import leather and footwear, rubber, and plastics from Vietnam. The cooperation between Slovenia and Vietnam not only benefits both sides but also contributes to promoting trade between the EU and ASEAN regions, she added./.