At the reception (Photo: VNA)

At the same time, Slovenia, with a large number of experienced experts in smart cities, digital transformation, and AI, can share experience with Vietnam in these fields. Slovenia will be a trustworthy partner of Vietnam and always welcomes Vietnamese investors, she affirmed.The Slovenian official said that her country keeps its door open for investors pursuing a green, creative, and smart growth strategy, she said, adding that Slovenia is strong in producing and exporting medicine, automobiles, and aircraft spare parts.She said that the country has a demand to import leather and footwear, rubber, and plastics from Vietnam. The cooperation between Slovenia and Vietnam not only benefits both sides but also contributes to promoting trade between the EU and ASEAN regions, she added./.