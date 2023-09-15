Business Vietnam - gateway to ASEAN for Quebec businesses The Vietnam Trade Office in Canada coordinated with the Canada-ASEAN Business Council and the institute of researching new challenges in economic globalisation (NEME) of Laval University to organise a seminar to evaluate investment potential in Vietnam and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

Business National forum talks building of digital economy, digital society The first national forum on the development of digital economy and digital society took place in the northern province of Nam Dinh on September 14, discussing orientations and trends to help realise the country’s relevant targets for 2030 and beyond.

Business Dutch businesses commit to support Vietnam’s net zero target Dutch businesses are committed to supporting Vietnam in achieving its net zero emissions target by 2050, confirmed the Dutch Business Association in Vietnam.

Videos Farm produce expected to boost Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s economic growth Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s economic growth engine has long been identified as tourism and industry rather than agriculture, but the latter has increasingly affirmed its role in the provincial economy.