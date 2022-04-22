Dak Lak (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Dak Lak province, in coordination with Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association, organised a ceremony on April 22 to kick off the Vietnam Specialty Coffee Competition 2022 in Buon Ma Thuot City.



The competition, which was launched in October last year, drew the participation of 48 companies and units from seven provinces and cities with 53 Robusta and 30 Arabica products.





At the ceremony ceremony to kick off the Vietnam Specialty Coffee Competition 2022 (Photo: VNA)

The preliminary round will take place from April 22 to 27 while the final round and award ceremony for the 2022 edition is scheduled for April 30.



Chairman of the Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association and head of the organising board of the competition Trinh Duc Minh said after the launching ceremony, the association held training courses on specialty coffee processing to help farmers have more entries in the contest than in previous years.



Up to 22 judges from six countries take part in this year’s contest, which aims to honour coffee growers and producers who meet specialty standards, and introduce their products to consumers and producers at home and abroad.



Through the contest, the fourth edition so far, the organisers want to directly connect roasters with specialty coffee producers, develop the market, stimulate consumption demand and add value to Vietnam's specialty coffee as well as create motivation for coffee growers to improve their produce's quality./.