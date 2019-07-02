The search and rescue force is approaching a fishing vessel in distress. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s search and rescue forces will maintain round-the-clock duty so as to give timely response to natural disasters, particularly when the flood and storm season is coming.A national plan and a strategy for civil defence should be outlined, while competent authorities have been directed to prepare for search and rescue rehearsal along the Vietnam-Cambodia border.In addition, the country is speeding up the printing of maps indicating areas at risks of flooding in case of typhoons and high discharge of reservoirs to plan for suitable disaster prevention measures.Training on the search and rescue work has been paid due attention as well.Since the outset of the year, the National Committee for Search and Rescue has directed ministries, sectors and localities to carry out 1,110 search and rescue operations, saving 2,175 people, including 117 foreigners. Nearly 382,000 people were well informed of storm and tropical low pressures.As many as 79,123 people, and 2,445 vehicles have mobilised to join the search and rescue operation nationwide so far.-VNA