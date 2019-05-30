A house roof in Yen Bai province is blown away by whirlwinds (Photo: nhandan.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – As of May 29, floods, whirlwinds, and landslides in Vietnam’s northern region killed two people and injured two others, while causing heavy property losses, according to the Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.



The committee said that floods, whirlwinds, and landslides collapsed 53 houses, while blowing the roof off of four factories – forcing one household to evacuate, and drowning 26.2 ha of rice fields and 17.7 ha of crops.



Landslides blocked many streets, three irrigation works, with estimated losses of 1.43 billion VND.



Amidst the complicated development of natural disasters, the committee asked the Steering Committees of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search, and Rescue of provinces and cities to strictly implement guidelines on natural disaster prevention and actively respond to heavy rains and floods.



It is necessary to direct TV and radio stations, as well as local media agencies to strengthen communications on skills to cope with urgent situations among the community, it requested.



In order to minimise losses, the committee asked the Vietnam Television and other central media agencies to strengthen the reports on alerts of widespread rains, flash floods, and landslides in the northern mountainous localities.



The Steering Committees of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search, and Rescue of localities should keep a close watch on developments of natural disasters, and inform locals to actively respond to them. They were asked to regularly report the natural disaster situations to the Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.–VNA



