Business Vietnam seeks foreign investment in medical devices production The Vietnamese medical devices market, which is growing annually at more than 18%, relies heavily on imports, representing significant opportunities for foreign businesses, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Medical Equipment Association.

Business Vietnam to have national marine spatial plan by 2030 A national marine spatial master plan is being developed, aiming to fuel the sustainable development of marine economic clusters and establish sea-based economic hubs by 2030.

Business Vietnam Airlines expands partnerships to boot multi-sector business The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with T&T Group and SHB Bank; and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with T&Y SuperPortTM - a joint venture between T&T Group and YCH Group of Singapore.