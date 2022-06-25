Business Government seeks to resolve businesses’ capital shortage A Ho Chi Minh City programme to link banks and businesses has seen around 93 trillion VND (3.97 billion USD) disbursed so far this year to help revive the economy which was battered for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Hanoi applies IT to enhance value of agricultural products Despite production and market difficulties due to the pandemic and climate change, many districts, firms and organisations in Hanoi's agricultural sector have remained strong thanks to the application of science and information technology.

Business Banking shares plummet to attractive prices The banking industry may have a hard time reaching its 2022 profit growth targets, but share valuations have dropped significantly to attractive prices.

Business Electronic documentation system fundamental to digital economy Enterprises are gradually switching to an electronic documentation system, underpinning the nation’s efforts to develop the digital economy.