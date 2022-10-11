Society 📝 OP-ED: Putting people in centre of development – Vietnam’s thorough policy Putting the people in the centre of development has been a strategic orientation and a thorough action philosophy of Vietnam. The documents of all National Party Congresses have so far affirmed that the people are the most precious resource and caring for people’s happiness is the highest target of the regime.

Society HCM City leader receives Japanese guest Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance (JVFPA) Takebe Tsutomu on October 10.

Society Kien Giang deals with vessels caught illegally fishing in foreign waters The number of vessels caught illegally fishing in foreign waters has decreased substantially thanks to measures adopted by the southern province of Kien Giang to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Society NA leader meets outstanding publishers on traditional day National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on October 10 extended his greetings to those working for the book publishing, printing and distribution sector nationwide on the occasion of the sector’s 70th traditional day.