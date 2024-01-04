Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam strongly condemned the bombing in Kerman city in Southeastern Iran on January 3, which claimed hundreds of lives and injuries, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has said.

Hang made the comment on January 4 while answering to a reporter's query on Vietnam's response to the bombing.

Vietnam would like to extend its deep condolences to the Government and people of Iran, and the families of the victims, she said, believing that those who staged the attack must be punished properly./.