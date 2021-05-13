World Indonesia’s economic growth headed towards positive growth Indonesia’s economic growth is already on the right track and is headed towards positive growth, according to Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) for National Entrepreneur Development Arsjad Rasjid.

World Singapore: Changi Airport’s terminal buildings, Jewel closed due to COVID-19 All Changi Airport passenger terminal buildings and Jewel Changi in Singapore will be closed for two weeks to all members of the public from May 13, amid a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases linked to the airport.

World Vietnam calls for cooperation to end Yemen conflict Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), called on all parties to strengthen cooperation to seek a sustainable solution to end conflict and promote peace and stability in Yemen at a UN Security Council (UNSC) debate that was held online on May 12.

World Southeast Asian nations continue seeing high numbers of COVID-19 infections The Health Ministry of Cambodia on May 12 announced 472 new COVID-19 cases – the highest-ever number recorded in a single day since the pandemic broke out in the country in January 2020.