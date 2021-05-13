Vietnam supports inspections, accountability of IS’s crimes
Since terrorism poses serious threat to international peace and security, Vietnam support the work of United Nation (UN)’s investigative team on IS crime so as to assist national efforts to bring justice to victims in Iraq, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN.
At the UNSC rria-Formula Meeting on harnessing technology to deliver justice for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide (Photo: VNA)
New York (VNA) – Since terrorism poses serious threat to international peace and security, Vietnam support the work of United Nation (UN)’s investigative team on IS crime so as to assist national efforts to bring justice to victims in Iraq, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN.
He made the statement at the UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on harnessing technology to deliver justice for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide on May 12.
Quy affirmed Vietnam’s persistent stance on investigating accountability to violations of international humanitarian and human rights laws, adding collection, management and transfer of evidence should be made in line with international law and best practices, and international law.
He believed that application of technology could make contributions to recovering prejudice against victims of sexual and gender-based violence.
At the meeting, which drew the participation of more than 20 members of the UNSC and the UN, head of the Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL (UNITAD) Karim Asad Ahmad Khan highlighted the results of investigations on IS crimes through the application of advanced technologies, digital platforms and artificial intelligence.
The evidence showed that IS carried out crimes against the Yazidi people who live along the border of Iraq and Syria, including thousands of women and children, he said.
Other participants laid stress on the serious crimes of the IS, and spoke highly of the establishment of the UNITAD as well as the mission’s operations which sharpen focus on the survivor’s psychology and mental health.
They also lauded the UNITAD’s application of AI in collecting evidence, which should be used to bring the IS to trial at national and international mechanisms.
Additionally, they commended positive cooperation between the UNITAD and the Iraqi authorities, while asking the UN to support countries in the counter-terrorism work./.