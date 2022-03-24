Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said the cooperation potential in the Francophonie economic space is considerable but has yet to be fully tapped into.



He said with the resolve of governments, the participation and contributions of business communities, and support from international organisations and partners, it is necessary to continue doing better for promoting the development of the Francophonie economic cooperation, thus translating potential into concrete, substantive, and mutually beneficial outcomes.



The Vietnam - Francophonie high-level economic forum is an important forum as with 88 member countries and administrations, a combined population of 1.2 billion, 16 percent of the world’s GDP, and 20 percent of global trade, the Francophonie community boasts huge potential for economic development and cooperation, especially when all the members are doing their utmost for socio-economic recovery and development./.

VNA