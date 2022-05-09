Vietnam targets high-efficiency agriculture
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan has suggested organising a forum for experts to share information and initiatives, and build an action plan to help the domestic agricultural sector access new technologies.
Hi-tech agricultural production in Phuoc Tien commune, Bac Ai district, the south-central province of Ninh Thuan. (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at an international seminar on efficient agriculture in Vietnam, held virtually on May 8, the minister stressed that the domestic agricultural sector should integrate values of the Fourth Industrial Revolution through knowledge-based, smart agriculture.
He highlighted the significance of science-technology and innovation to Vietnam’s realisation of its strategy for sustainable development of agriculture and rural areas for 2021 – 2030, with a vision towards 2050.
Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong called for opinion contributions from domestic and foreign experts to provide support for businesses and raise added value and product quality.
Present at the seminar, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh briefed the participants on the development of Australia’s agriculture, and emphasised the fruitful cooperation in this field between the two countries.
The diplomat expressed his belief that the relationship will grow further across al spheres, from politics and economy to social affairs, saying Vietnam could learn from Australia’s experience and engage in technical transfer to develop high-efficiency agriculture.
The participating experts introduced scientific research studies relating to high-efficiency agriculture. They are expected to continue with in-depth discussions on May 25.
The event is among a series of international seminars on smart agriculture in 2021-2022 organised by the Vietnam Australia Innovation Network, under the sponsorship of the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, and the Vietnam National Innovation Centre, in coordination with innovation networks in Europe, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan, Taiwan (China) and Germany./.