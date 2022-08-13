Business Quang Ninh promotes consumption of local products in domestic market The northeastern province of Quang Ninh has implemented many practical programmes to promote the consumption of local products in the domestic market.

Business Ample room remains for Vietnam’s exports to EU There is still a lot of room for Vietnamese goods to expand their presence in the European Union (EU) market, but accessing its retail distribution systems is extremely important, heard a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on August 11.

Business Air passengers reach record number in July The number of air passengers reached nearly 12 million in July, including over 10.5 million on domestic flights, an increase of 40.3% compared to July 2019 before the COVID-19 outbreak, said the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).