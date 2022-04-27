The ministry sent an urgent document to the People's Committee of provinces and cities that have medical quarantine activities to temporarily stop requiring arrivals to make health declarations.



The ministry said vaccinations against COVID-19 have proved effective with the SARS-CoV-2 variants that are currently circulating. The numbers of new infections and deaths have recently dropped across the globe.



The dropping of this measure is in response to recent reports of long waiting time and congestion at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City due to the rising number of flight passengers with the country's reopening and the upcoming four-day public holiday April 30-May 1./.

VNA