

The article emphasised that Vietnam has so far been successful in the hardware sector, as most of Samsung mobile phones and Apple's iPads and Bluetooth headsets are manufactured here.



Meanwhile, many international corporations have established development centres or cooperated with IT service providers in Vietnam. The US-based management consulting firm A.T. Kearney regularly ranks the Southeast Asian country in the top five most attractive destinations for IT outsourcing services.



The article added that one of Bosch's most important global software development centres is located in Ho Chi Minh City.

Software developers in Vietnam are also rising to the top of the region. According to data from application data and analytics firm Data.ai, seven of the 20 most frequently downloaded apps in Southeast Asia come from Vietnam./.

