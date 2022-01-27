Sci-Tech Digital transformation sees remarkable progress in wake of COVID-19 Digital transformation saw a remarkable progress last year, with awareness of this regard among State agencies, businesses and people significantly improving, according to Deputy Minister of Information and Telecommunications Nguyen Huy Dung.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s prominent scientist passes away Dr Nguyen Van Hieu, who was an academician with major contributions to Vietnam’s scientific development, passed away on January 23. He was 84.

Sci-Tech Japanese firms interested in Vietnamese technologies Many Japanese enterprises attending the Japan IT Week Osaka 2022, which concluded on January 21, showed great interest in a face recognition solution named CMC Intelligent Video Analytics and Management System (CIVAMS), and digital transformation solution Cloud MSP researched and developed by CMC Corporation of Vietnam.

Sci-Tech VinFuture Prize honours mRNA vaccine researchers VinFuture Prize, an international award founded in Vietnam to honour scientific achievements, gave out 4.5 million USD worth of prizes to several global scientists on January 20.