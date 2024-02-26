Sci-Tech Offline cyberthreats decreasing steadily in Vietnam The number of users in Vietnam targeted by local threats significantly decreased between 2020 and 2023, according to Kaspersky Security Network.

Sci-Tech PM demands tightening level-based information system security Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed a directive on February 23 demanding stricter adherence to information security regulations and enhanced level-based information system security measures.

Sci-Tech Da Nang, RoK join hands to nurture tech talents Da Nang-based Dong A University has joined hands with prestigious Korean institutions namely Gyeongsan Institute of Science and Technology, Jeju National University, Daegu Catholic University, and Da Nang Software Entrepreneurs' Club (DSEC) to develop manpower in the fields of semiconductor, robotics, and information and communication technology (ICT).