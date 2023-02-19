Metfone gains firm foothold in Cambodia after 14 years
The Viettel (Cambodia) Pte. Ltd (Metfone), an affiliate of Vietnam’s Viettel Group in Cambodia, marked its 14th founding anniversary on February 19.
Metfone General Director Cao Manh Duc said to survive in a market with increasing competition and meet customers’ growing demand, the company has focused on developing high-quality manpower, applying scientific and technical advances to its operations, and gradually building up its brand and reputation, which have formed the foundation for it to develop strongly in the future.
Despite saturation on the global telecoms market, Metfone has sustained revenue and profit growth. It has been valued at 1 billion USD and is one of the five enterprises paying the most in taxes to the Cambodian Government, he noted.
Over the last 14 years, it has also contributed substantially to local social development in various aspects, Duc said, elaborating that it has expanded telecoms services, helping turn Cambodia into one of the countries with the largest coverage and fastest speeds of 4G in Southeast Asia. The company has created jobs for nearly 3,000 direct workers and over 30,000 indirect ones with incomes higher than the average in Cambodia.
Metfone has also regularly taken part in charitable activities, and has donated over 100 million USD in total to community supporting programmes in Cambodia so far, he went on.
The company has taken the lead in cooperating with the Cambodian Government, ministries, and sectors to carry out digital transformation. It has entered partnerships in digital transformation with almost all ministries of the country, including particularly important projects of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports.
Its education ecosystem has covered over 300 schools across Cambodia, with more than 450,000 students benefiting from a digital learning environment. Meanwhile, its eMoney service is currently the biggest e-wallet service in the country with over 800,000 frequent users, according to the executive.
Thanks to its outstanding business results and contributions to society, Metfone has been honoured with many international awards. In 2022, it was accredited as the best internet service provider in Cambodia in 2022 by the UK-based magazine Global Business Outlook./.