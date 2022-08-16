Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the working session with leaders of Viettel. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 16 asked the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (



Viettel Chairman and General Director Tao Duc Thang reported that the firm has been operating in over 10 countries worldwide with nearly 50,000 officers, soldiers and staff members. – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 16 asked the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group ( Viettel ) to make greater efforts to contribute further to promoting socio-economic development and building an independent, self-reliant economy with active and effective international integration.The PM made the request during a working session with leaders of the group, which was connected to Viettel branches in 63 localities nationwide and 10 foreign markets after visiting the firm's hi-tech park.PM Chinh spoke highly of Viettel's achievements in recent times, affirming that the firm has effectively transformed from a military unit into a “dual-use” unit with great contributions to the State budget and the development and application of science and technology in the country, especially in forming a cyber-security industry, ensuring safety for the development of digital government, economy and society.Viettel’s successes are a testament to the successful formation and development of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) during the "Doi moi" (renewal) process of the country, he said, adding that the group has become a model of innovative and effective SOEs.The Government leader asked Viettel to better implement its commitment to creative vision for people and pioneering in the creation of digital society, stressing the need for the firm to focus on developing a hi-tech defence industrial complex and a civil equipment manufacturing industry, towards turning Vietnam into a developed industrial country.PM Chinh demanded the group to research and produce electronic chips; effectively and efficiently serve the country's digital transformation; and take the role of leading the digital transformation and the building of national database.Viettel must continue to invest in strategic infrastructure of telecommunications, remote sensing, logistics development, and e-commerce; and actively join the scheme of green and clean energy transition, and green economic transformation, he added.Viettel Chairman and General Director Tao Duc Thang reported that the firm has been operating in over 10 countries worldwide with nearly 50,000 officers, soldiers and staff members.

In the first seven months of 2022, the group’s consolidated revenue and pre-tax profit hit 92.9 trillion VND (nearly 3.97 billion USD) and 31.2 trillion VND, equivalent to 56.7% and 73.6% of the plans set for the year, respectively. The group contributed 24.3 trillion VND to the State budget, equal to 64.8% of the yearly plan.



Viettel was the most influential Vietnamese enterprise in terms of innovation in South Asia and Southeast Asia in 2021. It also held the number-one position in the ranking of Top 50 most valuable brands in Vietnam.



In 2022, it also ranked 18th among the world's most valuable telecommunications firms with a brand value of 8.7 billion USD.



Viettel has also significantly contributed to the country's social security, focusing on the fields of education, health care, and sustainable poverty reduction. It has so far contributed about 15 trillion VND to social responsibility activities./.

VNA