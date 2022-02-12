Viettel retains its position as the leading telecommunications brand in Southeast Asia. (Photo courtesy of Viettel)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — The brand value of Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) reached 8.758 billion USD, moving up a total of 99 places to reach the 227th position in the 2022 list of the world’s 500 most valuable brands.

This information was recently released by Brand Finance, the world’s leading independent branded business valuation and strategy consultancy. Overall, Apple topped the list to become the most valuable brand valued at 355 billion USD, followed by Amazon and Google.

This year, a total of 22 out of the 36 major telecom brands globally witnessed an improvement in their rankings, with Verizon, Deutsche Telekom, and AT&T being the world’s leading telecoms brands. In addition, Viettel was ranked at the 18th to become the best growing brand.

Viettel also continues to retain its position as the leading telecommunications brand in Southeast Asia, thereby ranking among the top three most valuable brands in the region./.