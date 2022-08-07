Sci-Tech Mobile Money subscribers quadruple in six months The Ministry of Information and Communications reported that the number of Mobile Money subscribers has quadrupled since the service was launched in January this year, 67% of whom were from rural, mountainous, border, island and remote areas.

Sci-Tech Blockchain Global Day 2022 exhibition kicks off in HCM City The Blockchain Global Day 2022, themed “Into the Infinity Con-Verse convened”, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 29 as the first in a series of the annual blockchain exhibitions intended to maximise conditions to facilitate the development of the industry in Vietnam.

Sci-Tech Intellectual Property Office marks 40th anniversary The Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam (IPO) under the Ministry of Science and Technology celebrated its 40th anniversary with a ceremony in Hanoi on July 29.