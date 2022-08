Viettel Telecom launches tracking device vTag to help customers locate and monitor children, valuable objects and personal items. (Photo courtesy of Viettel)

- Viettel Telecom has officially launched a tracking device called vTag, which Viettel hopes can compete with Apple's AirTag.The device has features such as real-time positioning , travel history, SOS alert, a warning when leaving preset zones (Geo-fencing), and is water/dust resistance as per IP67 standard. vTag is a tracking device that uses the technologies of NB-IoT and GSM to locate and monitor children, valuable objects and personal items.Nguyen Trong Tinh, Deputy General Director of Viettel Telecom , said that vTag uses GPS satellite technology and mobile signals to help track objects.The device is compact and designed in a hook-and-loop case which can be worn around the neck, attached to objects or combined with a case or a silicone strap to wear on the wrist.Designed to support positioning using GPS, positioning based on Wifi and Mobile Cell, vTag uses energy-saving technologies, with a long latency battery life (up to three months).The device has a listed price of 990,000 VND. Customers will have to pay 35,000 VND for an eSIM registration fee, and 25,000 VND per month for a data package./.