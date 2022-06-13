Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,071 VND/USD on June 13, up 6 VND from the last working day of previous week (June 10).

Videos Economy accelerating as recovery continues Covid-19 was largely brought under control in the first 5 months of this year and the economic recovery programme was implemented thoroughly around the country, driving socio-economic development in a host of fields. The CPI, meanwhile, rose 2.25 percent year-on-year in the period.

Business PM requests close watch on oil, gas information Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien to keep a close watch on the information about oil and gas prices and Malaysia’s ability to supply the fuel to Vietnam.

Business Hanoi promotes IT application to increase farm produce consumption The capital city of Hanoi is promoting information technology (IT), including the use of QR codes, in traceability to increase the consumption of farm produce on e-commerce platforms.