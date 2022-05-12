Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,151 VND/USD on May 12, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Ministry rejects China’s fishing ban on Vietnamese waters China’s fishing ban on waters within Vietnam’s sovereignty, sovereign right, and jurisdiction in the East Sea is valueless, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) in a recent document sent to coastal localities.

Business Rice exports to EU quadruple in Q1 Vietnam exported 22,500 tonnes of rice to the EU for nearly 18 million USD in the first quarter of 2022, roughly a four-fold increase in both volume and value compared to the same period last year thanks to preferential tariffs enjoyed under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).