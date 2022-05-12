First-ever report on foreign investment in Vietnam released
Illustrative image (Source: vneconomy.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – An annual report on foreign investment in Vietnam, the first of its kind, was released at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 12.
The report was published by the Science and Technics Publishing House in coordination with the compiling council of the annual report on foreign investment in Vietnam.
It is expected to give an insight into foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam and issues that need to be tackled so as to raise the efficiency of FDI attraction and to serve socio-economic development, said Dr. Phan Huu Thang, former head of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and chairman of the compiling council.
The report also analysed regional and global FDI trends over the past three years, as well as opportunities and challenges to Vietnam in this regard, and gave recommendations to improve the efficiency of State management over foreign investment.
Associate Prof. Dr. Tran Dinh Thien, member of the Government’s advisory group and former Director of the Vietnam Institute of Economics (VIE), noted that the report has satisfied a pressing need of Vietnam’s development process, and helped the world understand more about the country./.