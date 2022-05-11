The 250-page report, in both Vietnamese and English, is expected to be useful for policy-making agencies, research and training institutions, FDI firms and international investors, he said.



Foreign investment is the silver lining in Vietnam's economic picture amid the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the national and global economy.



According to report, since the National Assembly passed the Law on Foreign Investment in Vietnam in 1987, the foreign-invested economic sector has continuously developed.



The FDI sector now accounts for around 25 percent of total social investment, 55 percent of total industrial production value in Vietnam, and more than 70 percent of the country’s export revenue.



It has generated direct jobs for 4.6 million people or more than 7 percent of the country’s workforce, and indirectly created jobs for millions of others./.

VNA