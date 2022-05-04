Business Vietnamese firms partner to upgrade telecoms network in Cambodia MB Cambodia and the Viettel (Cambodia) Pte., Ltd (Metfone), two Vietnamese-invested firms, on May 4 signed a special credit package contract for 2022 to upgrade the telecoms network in Cambodia.

Business EVFTA boosts Vietnam's rice exports to EU Vietnam's rice exports to the European Union continued to grow in the first quarter of 2022, thanks to the EU -Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Petrol prices inch up in latest adjustment Retail prices of oil and petrol were raised from 3pm on May 4 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.