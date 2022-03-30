Chinese firms interested in investing in Binh Duong
Over 100 Chinese enterprises participated in a webinar on investment promotion in the southern province of Binh Duong on March 30.
The event was jointly held by the provincial People’s Committee, Becamex IDC, and China Construction Bank.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Danh said that the locality has completely controlled the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened its door, which has helped maintain its economic growth.
Binh Duong has to date attracted 4,040 FDI projects with a total registered capital of 39.4 billion USD, ranking second nationwide, only after Ho Chi Minh City.
Of the total, 1,561 projects totaling over 10 billion USD are of Chinese investors. China also ranks first among 65 countries and territories pouring capital into the southern province.
In addition to efforts to boost economic development, Binh Duong has strived to expand international cooperation. The locality has so far established bilateral relations with 11 foreign provinces and cities, including China’s Guangzhou city.
Binh Duong is currently an official member, and a reliable partner of the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) and also the first Vietnamese locality to be honored as one of 21 cities and regions with typical smart city development strategies of the world (SMART 21) by ICF for four consecutive years from 2019 to 2022.
Chinese enterprises expressed their interest in the province’s specific investment attraction policies.
To attract foreign investors, the province’s leader said that it has prepared a clear land fund and created the most favourable conditions related to policies to help investors step up production and business activities. Specifically, the province started construction on 20,000 social houses to create a long-term accommodation for workers at industrial zones./.