Business Hanoi to roll out major trade promotions this year The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade will host large-scale trade promotion events across more than 2,000 points of sale in the city to boost consumption and tourism.

Business Boosting Australia's investment in Vietnam The Vietnam-Australia partnership is on the right track with effective economic, trade and investment cooperation in the recent years, but with nearly 2 billion USD in 550 projects as of the end of 2021, Australian investment in Vietnam has not matched potential, according to Assoc. Prof. Chu Hoang Long from the Australia National University.

Business Miss Earth 2021 tours Phan Thiet by helicopter Accepting an invitation to be a judge of the Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022 contest, Destiny Wagner, Miss Earth 2021, has arrived in Vietnam and enjoyed a premium experience trip to NovaWorld Phan Thiet, along with Truong Ngoc Anh, head of the contest’s organising board.

Business Five agricultural and forestry material areas to be set up The Department of Economic Cooperation and Rural Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has signed a cooperation agreement with 14 agencies, enterprises and banks to develop raw material areas across the country and restructure the agricultural sector.