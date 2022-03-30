Taiwanese textile firm wants help to start expansion project in Binh Duong
Authorities of the southern province of Binh Duong on March 29 met with Yeh Ming Yuh, Director-General of Polytex Far Eastern Vietnam, to discuss how to help the textile firm to resolve issues facing its expansion project at Bau Bang Industrial Park.
Polytex Far Eastern Vietnam is looking forward to soon starting its expansion project in Binh Duong. (Photo courtesy of the company)Binh Duong (VNA) – Authorities of the southern province of Binh Duong on March 29 met with Yeh Ming Yuh, Director-General of Polytex Far Eastern Vietnam, to discuss how to help the textile firm to resolve issues facing its expansion project at Bau Bang Industrial Park.
Yeh proposed the authorities of Binh Duong to help his company remedy difficulties in completing legal steps to lease land for the building of a workers’ dormitory. He also asked for assistance in fulfilling paperwork for the investment of a 10MW solar power plant as the company wants to secure sufficient supply of electricity for the expansion project.
Vice Chairman of the Binh Duong People’s Committee Nguyen Van Danh welcomed Polytex Far Eastern Vietnam to expand its business in the province and increase the use of renewable energy in production.
Danh requested concerned departments to help the company promptly deal with the issues and provide it with the best possible conditions to complete required procedures for the project to start.
Binh Duong is committed to always being investors’ companion, he said, adding that he expects the textile firm will continue strictly observing Vietnam’s current rules in production, environment protection and protection of workers’ rights, and taking part in social responsibility activities in the province.
In 2015, Far Eastern Group, a multi-industry corporation from Taiwan, invested 274 million USD to develop a fiber manufacturing and spinning facility at Bau Bang Industrial Park, which was put into operation at the end of 2016. The company has been busy preparing for the start of the third phase of the facility’s expansion./.