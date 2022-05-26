Business 7th Corporate Sustainability Index programme launched The Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) Programme 2022, the 7th of its kind so far, was launched on May 26, aiming to not only assess enterprises’ sustainability but also encourage them to adopt sustainable practices.

Business Vietnam Airlines Group to offer 7.1 mln seats during summer All airline members of Vietnam Airlines Group – Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASO – will offer more than 7.1 million seats on both domestic and international routes during the peak summer travel season.

Business Seminar promotes German business, investment in Vietnam The German Asia-Pacific Business Association (OAV) has held a seminar on business and investment in Vietnam, attracting the participation of many German firms.

Business Vietnam seeks to expand economic cooperation with Algeria Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Algeria Hoang Duc Nhuan has attended the Annaba Economic Forum in Annaba city on May 25-26 to introduce Vietnam's potential and strengths as well as seek ways to expand cooperation between Vietnamese enterprises and Algerian localities.