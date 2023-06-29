Business HCM City's CPI up 0.17% in June Ho Chi Minh City’s consumer price index (CPI) edged up 0.17% in June with eight out of 11 groups and services recording an increase in prices, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Business Consumer price index rises 3.29% in H1 Consumer price index (CPI) in the first six months of this year increased 3.29% year on year, while core inflation was estimated to rise 4.74%, said Nguyen Thi Huong, General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO), at a press conference on June 29.

Business Green logistics crucial in food sector: Experts Green logistics is a growing trend that is expected to become a requirement in the supply chain of food sector, heard a conference themed “Green logistics – from trend to practice and its role in the food production and export” held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 28.