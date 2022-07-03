Culture - Sports Special programme marks 46 years since city renamed Ho Chi Minh Ho Chi Minh City held a music show on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1 on July 2 evening to celebrate 46 years since it was named after the late President of Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Women’s U18 football team of Vietnam train in Japan The U18 female footballers of Vietnam have wrapped up a training course in Okayama prefecture of Japan to prepare for the coming ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U18 Women’s Championship in Indonesia.

Culture - Sports Toy figurine making in Xuan La village Xuan La village in Hanoi’s Phu Xuyen district has long been famous for making To He, a traditional toy made of rice powder. This is the only village in Vietnam that makes the toy figurine