Vietnam win gold at world aerobic competition
Vietnam won a gold medal at the 17th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship which concluded on June 18 in Guimaraes, Portugal.
Vietnam won a gold medal in the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship's group event on June 18 in Guimaraes, Portugal. (Photo courtesy of FIG)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam won a gold medal at the 17th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship which concluded on June 18 in Guimaraes, Portugal.
A team of five athletes, Nguyen Che Thanh, Le Hoang Phong, Tran Ngoc Thuy Vi, Nguyen Viet Anh and Vuong Hoai An, topped the group event from the qualification where they scored 20.094 points.
In the eight-team final, they scored 20.738 points to take the top place on the podium.
Hungary finished second on 20.572 and Italy third on 20.077.
Also in Guimaraes, Vietnam claimed two bronze medals in the trio and mixed doubles events.
Daniel Bali, Fanni Mazacs and Balazs Farkas of Hungary combined to score 20.277 points in the trio final at the Multiusos de Guimaraes Arena.
Despite receiving the fewest points for difficulty, the Hungarians topped the standings due to exemplary scores for their artistry and execution where they scored 9.250 and 8.250 points, respectively.
Bulgaria's Antonio Papazov, Tihomir Barotev and Darina Pashova secured the silver medal with 20.188 points on the board. While Vietnamese Vi, Thanh and Phong narrowly missed out on second place as they had to settle for bronze on 20.183 points.
In the mixed pair final, Hungary continued to dominate, with Fanni Mazacs and Daniel Bali recording 20.700 to top the standings.
Tamires Silva and Lucas Barbosa of Brazil combined to make 20.600 to finished second and Vietnam’s Phong and Vi totalled 20.550 to walk away with bronze.
Vietnam also sent Thanh to compete in the men's individual class but he finished fourth, behind athletes from the Republic of Korea, Spain and Italy.
After three days of competitions, Hungary took the lead position in the medal tally with three golds, two silvers and one bronze. The RoK came second with three golds. Ukraine placed third with one gold and one silver.
Vietnam were at fourth on one gold and two bronzes.
The world championship was the first international competition of the Vietnamese athletes after the recent 31st Southeast Asian Games.
At last month's Games, Vietnam's aerobic team won three gold medals in the group, trio and mixed doubles categories./.