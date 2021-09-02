Head coach of the national men’s football team Park Hang-seo (L) and team captain Que Ngoc Hai at the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Head coach of the national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has said he believes that Vietnamese footballers will perform well and overcome challenges in the first match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers’ final round, especially as it is played on Vietnam's National Day (September 2).



During a press conference held on September 1 midnight (Vietnam time) ahead of the game against the hosts Saudi Arabia, the Korean coach underlined that this is the first time ever Vietnam has advanced to the third and final round of the World Cup qualifiers.



The match will put pressure on Vietnamese players, but they have experience facing rivals from the Middle East at the 2019 Asian Cup and the 2018 Asian Games, he stated.



Park said Saudi Arabia are among the Asian powerhouses and Vietnamese players will spare no efforts to make their supporters at home proud.



For his part, captain Que Ngoc Hai said all members are excited with the match at the third round, highlighting that the players have been ready for the game against their tough rivals and determined to do their best.

Head coach of Saudi Arabia Herve Renard (L)(Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, head coach of Saudi Arabia Herve Renard spoke highly of Vietnam’s defence and discipline, adding that his team will stay vigilant during the match.

The fixture is slated to kick off at 1am on September 3 (Vietnam time)./.