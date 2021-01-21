Vietnam to use Czech technology to produce conveyor rollers
Prague (VNA) - Vietnam will use technology transferred by Czech company Hojer Trans to produce conveyor rollers this year in a new project in the northern province of Phu Tho, according to mzv.cz, the official website of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The project will be developed by the Thang Long Accurate Mechanical Company.
It was launched on January 6, with Phu Tho leaders and representatives from the Czech Embassy in Hanoi in attendance, the website reported.
It will be the first factory in Southeast Asia able to produce conveyor rollers that can compete with those made in China and India, Director-General of the Thang Long Accurate Mechanical Company Vu Dinh Hong told the launch ceremony.
Vietnam imports millions of USD worth of conveyor rollers annually, he said, and once completed the factory is expected to not only serve the domestic market but also exports to regional countries.
The transfer of technology will be conducted this year, Hong added.
The project has total investment of 33 million EUR (40 million USD).
It is scheduled to be operational in 2023./.
