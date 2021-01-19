Business MoIT working to ensure supply of goods during Tet holiday The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) recently issued Directive No.15 on the implementation of measures to ensure essential consumer goods are available during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and to stabilise the market.

Business GDP growth to reach 5.49 pct. in normal scenario in 2021: Economics Institute Vietnam’s 2021 GDP growth is projected at 5.49 percent in the normal scenario, 6.9 percent if the current situation gets better, and 3.48 percent in the worst-case scenario, according to the Vietnam Institute of Economics under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS).

Business More business leaders embrace digital technologies Some 98 percent of business executives in Vietnam already have plans to adopt more digital technologies and tools, a study has found.