Thai Nguyen hi-tech agricultural zone set up
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed Decision No 70/QD-TTg on the establishment and issuance of operational regulations of the Thai Nguyen high-tech agricultural zone.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The zone will be set up in Tien Phong commune, Pho Yen town, Thai Nguyen province, spanning 154.36 ha.
It is to host research activities and pilot hi-tech production models in farming, forestry, aquaculture, and farm produce preservation and processing, among others.
The zone will also specialise in training and technology transfer serving the agricultural sector of the province, the region and Vietnam as a whole.
The provincial People’s Committee has been asked to steer the construction, assessment, and approval of planning for the zone in keeping with regulations.
The province has previously set up large-scale agricultural production zones of high economic value. Of particular note, it is among the largest tea-growing areas in Vietnam, being home to over 22,400 ha./.
