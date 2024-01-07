Vietnam treasures bilateral relations with Cambodia: President
Vietnam always attaches importance to the good traditional friendship with Cambodia, President Vo Van Thuong told visiting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun during a meeting in Hanoi on January 7.
President Vo Van Thuong (R) receives Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun (Photo: VNA)
Hosting a reception for the Cambodian guest, President Thuong highly valued the fact that Vietnamese Deputy PM Le Minh Khai and his Cambodian counterpart Savoeun delivered speeches which spotlighted the flourishing relations between Vietnam and Cambodia at a meeting to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the victory of the war defending the southwestern border and, together with the Cambodian troops and people, defeating the genocidal regime (January 7, 1979 - 2024).
He emphasised that Vietnam always remembers the righteous support of the Cambodian people to Vietnam's struggles to defend the nation as well as in the national construction and defence today.
Along with geographical and cultural connections, the two peoples have stood side by side to fight common enemies, overcome difficulties and hardships, and now cooperate for development, he said.
He expressed his pleasure as Cambodian leaders wish to continue deepening the traditional friendship through recent visits to Vietnam by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet, President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary, and other high-ranking leaders of the State and Government of Cambodia.
Thuong spoke highly of the comprehensive development of cooperation between the two countries in all fields, saying that the 10-billion-USD trade value between the two sides is a basis for further elevating trade and investment cooperation.
The defence and security cooperation is an important pillar, contributing to creating a stable environment for development, he said, adding that people-to-people exchanges, especially in border areas, have been enhanced and the two countries regularly have initiatives to form new cooperation mechanisms across channels of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly, and other organisations.
He said he hopes that the relationship between the two countries will continue to grow stronger and deeper in the future, expressing his belief that under the wise reign of King Norodom Sihamoni, the CPP led by Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and the Cambodian government headed by Prime Minister Hun Manet, Cambodia will develop strongly and its position and role in the region and the world be improved.
The two leaders expressed their joy at the fruitful and practical development of the bilateral relations, and close cooperation in socio-economic development.
Savoeun showed his honour to attend the celebration, and conveyed New Year wishes from Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Chairman of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and Prime Minister Hun Manet to Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, and other leaders of the Party and State of Vietnam.
He expressed his hope that the two countries will continue to strongly promote people-to-people exchanges, thereby further nurturing the bilateral relations./.