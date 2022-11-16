National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) shakes hands with newly-appointed French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam always attaches importance to its comprehensive partnership and cooperation with the European Union (EU), France and other EU members, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told newly-appointed French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery.



At a reception for the diplomat in Hanoi on November 16, the top legislator said Vietnam wishes to continue receiving French support to promote stronger cooperation with the EU.

The NA Chairman congratulated Warnery on his appointment as the French Ambassador to Vietnam and earlier the Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City.



The long-time attachment with and deep understanding of Vietnam are important factors for the ambassador to successfully completing his duties, thus helping to further promote the Vietnam-France Strategic Partnership and the bilateral cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the French Parliament, he said.



Warnery said he has regularly visited and worked with the Vietnam-France Friendship Parliamentarians Group, adding that despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, the Vietnamese NA and the French Parliament have maintained online exchanges.



President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher is looking forward to his official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Hue, the diplomat said, adding that the embassy and the French Senate are actively preparing for the trip.



Hue stated that the Vietnamese NA welcomes and attaches great importance to the visit of the President of the French Senate, which will be an important event celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-France diplomatic ties, and 10 years since the two countries lifted their relations to a Strategic Partnership in 2023.



He expressed the belief that Larcher’s visit will contribute to deepening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries and the friendship and cooperation between their legislatures./.