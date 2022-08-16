Vietnam, UK step up cooperation in fight against human trafficking
At the reception (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam appreciated the UK's assistance in human trafficking prevention and control and expected that the two sides would continue cooperation and experience sharing in the field, said Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien.
At a reception in Hanoi on August 16 for visiting Permanent Secretary at the UK’s Home Office Matthew Rycroft, Chien stressed that cooperative relations between the two countries have been actively fostered by their leaders over the past time, particularly via visits.
The officer informed his guest that on the basis of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the fight against human trafficking signed in November 2018, the Border Guard High Command under the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence has maintained an effective cooperation mechanism with the UK Border Agency.
The two sides have conducted many exchange and training sessions to share experience, and are actively coordinating in compiling manuals on human trafficking prevention and control for the Vietnamese side.
Chien proposed the UK continue cooperating with the Vietnamese side to effectively implement the MoU by increasing meetings, training courses, and information-experience exchange.
He suggested the UK side consider joining Vietnam’s Border Guard Academy in developing training materials and textbooks on fighting human trafficking.
In addition to cooperation in other spheres, the bilateral coordination in preventing and combating illegal migration and human trafficking are also important, bringing benefits to both nations, he said.
The official took this occasion to congratulate Vietnam on being one of the pioneer countries in the region in proactively addressing climate change-related issues./.
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien (left) and visiting Permanent Secretary at the UK's Home Office Matthew Rycroft. (Photo: VNA)For his part, Rycroft, who just co-chaired the Vietnam – UK Migration Dialogue in Hanoi a day earlier, said Vietnam is an important strategic partner of the UK.
In addition to cooperation in other spheres, the bilateral coordination in preventing and combating illegal migration and human trafficking are also important, bringing benefits to both nations, he said.
The official took this occasion to congratulate Vietnam on being one of the pioneer countries in the region in proactively addressing climate change-related issues./.