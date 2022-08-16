Politics Singapore’s 57th National Day marked in HCM City Ho Chi Minh City wants to, together with the Consulate General of Singapore, double efforts to boost the development and prosperity of Vietnamese and Singaporean people, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on August 15.

Politics Party officials visit UK for improved strategic partnership A Party delegation, headed by Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh, paid a visit to the UK from August 10 – 15, aiming to fortify the countries’ strategic partnership, particularly in economy, trade, and investment.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency. ​

Politics Germany temporarily recognises Vietnam’s new passport version Germany will temporarily recognise Vietnam’s new passport version with information about holders' place of birth added in the appendix, according to a diplomatic note the German Federal Foreign Office sent to the Vietnamese Embassy on August 15.