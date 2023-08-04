Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai (right) and Chairman of the Ho us e of Representatives' Committee on Ways and Means Jason Smith (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai received a delegation of the US Congress led by Chairman of the House of Representatives' Committee on Ways and Means Jason Smith in Hanoi on August 4.



Vice Chairman Hai highlighted the visit's significance as the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership (2013-2023), contributing to promoting the elevation of the bilateral relations to a new height for peace, cooperation, and comprehensive and sustainable development.



He emphasised that the exchange of delegations at all levels between Vietnam's National Assembly and the US Senate and House of Representatives in the years have shown the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries on bilateral, regional and global levels.



Hai suggested that the two sides actively promote cooperation channels, and said that the National Assembly wishes to promote all-level exchanges and establish a cooperation mechanism between the legislatures commensurate with the two countries' ties.



For his part, Smith stated that, with the efforts of both sides, the relationship between the two countries is at a fine stage of development.



He spoke highly of Vietnam's achievements in socioeconomic development in recen times, and noted that the two countries should continue to promote cooperation in the fields of economy and trade.



He expressed his desire to support Vietnam in global supply chains and the implementation of solutions in the field of agriculture through dialogue to ensure the highest benefits for people of the two countries./.